Actress Amy Adams wants her wedding to be a laid back, barefoot affair: She's planning a Bohemian ceremony in a meadow.

The "Doubt" star got engaged to her boyfriend of 10 years, Darren Le Gallo, in 2008, but the pair put off planning their big day after the actress landed a number of high-profile movie roles and later got pregnant with daughter Aviana, who was born in May.

But Adams has finally started thinking about her wedding -- and she's eyeing an idyllic summer theme.

She tells Britain's Marie Claire magazine, "For my wedding, I want everybody to be on picnic blankets and barefoot. I would love for blankets to be spread out on a big meadow and everybody sitting down.

"I think if you're going to invest time and money, you want it to be right. Plus, I know my future self will be really mad at me if I just elope and don't do something."