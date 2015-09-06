Amy Duggar got married Sunday night, and she'll now proudly call herself Amy King.

"It's a relief," she tells ET exclusively. "It feels like the stress is gone. I don't have to be perfect anymore. I don't have to worry about wearing long skirts. And I got to marry my best friend!"

Amy and her new husband, Dillon King, were supported by hundreds of friends and family at their country-chic wedding at Horton Farms. The bride stunned in a strapless satin ball gown, and later changed into a rose-gold dress with a jeweled collar to hit the dance floor.

Her extended family, including Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their children (Jim Bob's older sister Deanna is Amy's mom), plus Amy's cousin-in-law Anna Duggar, were in attendance. Anna's husband, Josh, was not. He is reportedly still in treatment after admitting in a statement in August to being unfaithful to his wife and becoming addicted to "viewing pornography on the Internet," the latter of which has since been removed.

"I gave Anna a huge hug," Amy says. "I gave my Aunt Michelle a huge hug. And I got them gifts to make them feel welcome -- I gave Anna a gift card to get her nails done -- she deserves to pamper herself. I gave Aunt Michelle a gift certificate to her favorite restaurant. We're really thankful they came."

Amy's new husband Dillon isn't afraid to speak his mind on the situation.

"You don't just surf the Internet and decide to randomly open an Ashley Madison account," he tells ET. "Josh consciously made the decision to cheat. Anna should leave him. People talk about the Biblical aspect of all this -- read Matthew. It talks about how adultery is the one reason to divorce. Josh did it, and I'm going to guess he did it multiple times."

Sources close to the situation tell ET Anna is being encouraged by members of her family and the Duggar family to forgive Josh.

To that end, Amy tells ET, "I do think Anna should take some time out to think about how she feels without everyone around."

Amy and Dillon were friends for years before dating, and can't wait to start their married lives together. "There's a friendship that's a glue for us," Amy says. "It's a dream."