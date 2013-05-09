Amy Poehler has another funnyman in her life: Nick Kroll, creator and star of Comedy Central's Kroll Show! "She was looking for a guy like him," a source says of Poehler in the May 20 issue of Us Weekly (on stands Friday).

Kroll is the first man Poehler has romanced following her September 2012 split with Will Arnett, her husband of nine years. (The former spouses are parents to sons Archie, 4, and Abel, 2.) "She wanted a comedian who 'gets' her," a source explains.

Though the romance is new -- Kroll attended Poehler's Worldwide Orphans charity event Apr. 30 -- the stars have a history. The comic has had a recurring role as "The Douche" on Poehler's Parks and Recreation since 2011.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Amy Poehler Dating Nick Kroll After Will Arnett Split