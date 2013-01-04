Even stars get starstruck!

As Amy Poehler and Tina Fey prepare to co-host the 2013 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 13, they're just like any other fans -- except for the fact that they each have their own shows on NBC, of course.

"The big thing is that television and film get to be together. So the beautiful people of film rub shoulders with the horrible, disgusting people of television," Poehler quips in a new teaser for the broadcast. "And that's always nice to see."

One "beautiful person of film" the Parks and Recreation actress can't wait to meet? Brad Pitt's better half. "I'm hoping to meet Angelina Jolie," the comedienne says, joking with Fey that she's already had plenty of "imaginary conversations" with the A-list movie star. "I'm hoping to have a real one onstage or on camera live at some point."

Her co-host is less enthused. "I hate everyone," the 30 Rock actress deadpans. "I don't want to meet anyone." So what does she want? "I personally would like to win Best Picture. Just me, as a person, winning Best Picture, I think would be unprecedented. Especially 'cause I didn't even really make a movie this year," she jests.

But seriously, folks. "We decided to host because the Golden Globes seem like they're pretty fun," Poehler says.

"Yes. We've been to them before, and it's a very kind of sloppy, loud party," Fey adds. "And that seemed like our kind of thing."

