Amy Poehler and Will Arnett Baby News
It's a boy for Amy Poehler and Will Arnett!
The couple welcomed their second child this morning. Mother and son are said to be doing well.
"Amy Poehler and Will Arnett have welcomed their second child, a boy," a rep for the comedic couple tells ET. "Abel James Arnett was born on Friday morning and weighed in at 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Amy, Will, Abel and Archie are all healthy and resting comfortably."
Abel is the second child for the "Parks and Recreation" mom and "Running Wilde" dad. Their son Archie was born in October 2008.
RELATED ON WONDERWALL:
See who makes Glamours Women of the Year list
RELATED ON ET:
Baby No.2 Due For Amy Poehler and Will Arnett
Roger Ebert and Amy Poehler Give Short and Sweet Acceptance Speeches at Webby Awards
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Mar. 24, 2018 2018 Kids Choice Awards: Stars on the red carpet