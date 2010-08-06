It's a boy for Amy Poehler and Will Arnett!

The couple welcomed their second child this morning. Mother and son are said to be doing well.

"Amy Poehler and Will Arnett have welcomed their second child, a boy," a rep for the comedic couple tells ET. "Abel James Arnett was born on Friday morning and weighed in at 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Amy, Will, Abel and Archie are all healthy and resting comfortably."

Abel is the second child for the "Parks and Recreation" mom and "Running Wilde" dad. Their son Archie was born in October 2008.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL:

See who makes Glamours Women of the Year list

Amy Poehler is pregnant!

RELATED ON ET:

Baby No.2 Due For Amy Poehler and Will Arnett

Roger Ebert and Amy Poehler Give Short and Sweet Acceptance Speeches at Webby Awards