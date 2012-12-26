Friendly exes for the holidays!

Amy Poehler and Will Arnett reunited on Christmas Eve to spend the day together with their sons, Archie, 4, and Abel, 2.

PHOTOS: Biggest celeb splits of 2012

The former couple, who announced their separation in September after 9 years of marriage, were spotted traveling in the NYC subway Dec. 24. Poehler, 41, and Arnett, 42, were both dressed in winter coats, and their redheaded sons were bundled up in snowsuits.

The Up All Night actor pushed Abel in a stroller, while Archie stayed close to his side on the subway platform.

PHOTOS: Stars who bounced back after breakups

This isn't the first time the exes have reunited. Arnett attended the Parks and Recreation actress' 41st birthday party just two weeks after Us Weekly broke news of their separation.

A source told Us their split was "very amicable" and they "have a lot of respect for each other."

"There's still love between them," the insider explained.

PHOTOS: Funniest SNL moments

Poehler will next appear on stage co-hosting the 2013 Golden Globe Awards with her former Saturday Night Live cast member, Tina Fey, on Sunday, Jan. 13.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Amy Poehler, Will Arnett Reunite To Spend Christmas Together With Sons in NYC: Picture