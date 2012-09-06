Amy Poehler, Will Arnett Separating After 9 Years

Us Weekly

Not very funny news.

Amy Poehler and Will Arnett are separating after nine years of marriage, Us Weekly has learned exclusively. "It's very amicable," a source says. The couple's rep confirms the separation to Us.

PHOTOS: Biggest celebrity splits of 2012

The couple, who wed on Aug. 29, 2003, are parents to sons Archie, 3, and Abel, 2. "Saturday Night Live" alumna Poehler, 40, and "Up All Night" actor Arnett, 42, have frequently appeared on-screen together, in both TV and film.

Their joint credits include "Arrested Development," "Blades of Glory," "Horton Hears a Who!," "On Broadway," "Spring Breakdown" and "Monsters vs. Aliens." Arnett also guest starred in an episode of Poehler's NBC smash comedy "Parks and Recreation" in 2010.

PHOTOS: Stars' funniest 'Saturday Night Live' moments

"People think we sit around and make each other laugh and stuff," Poehler told USA Today of their bond in 2007. "But we're real homebodies."

This was the first marriage for Poehler and the second for Arnett, who was wed to actress Penelope Ann Miller, 48, for one year until divorcing in 1995.

PHOTOS: Stars who bounced back after breakup

Poehler is currently nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, both for "Parks and Recreation." Arnett is nominated in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category for his role as Devon Banks on NBC's "30 Rock."

Click through to see more photos of Amy and Will together.