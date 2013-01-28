NEW YORK (AP) -- Amy Poehler is working on a book that appears to be a little bit of everything.

The star of "Parks and Recreation" and former "Saturday Night Live" performer has an agreement with It Books for an "illustrated, nonlinear diary" with stories both true and invented.

Jokes, candor and life lessons are promised. It Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Monday that the book is currently untitled and scheduled for 2014.

It's the first book for Poehler, who recently hosted the Golden Globes ceremony with Tina Fey, her good friend and author of the million-selling "Bossypants."