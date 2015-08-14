In what sounds like a hilarious premise for their next comedic collaboration, Amy Schumer and Judd Apatow crashed a wedding in Dublin last weekend and even joined in on a singalong!

WATCH: How Amy Schumer Got Her Dream Cast for 'Trainwreck'

The Trainwreck star and producer were in Ireland promoting the film, when they stumbled upon the wedding party of Eithne McAdams and J.P. Swine in Dublin's Gorgans Pub, E! News reports. The pair quickly joined the fold, sitting down for drinks with the happy couple and their gathered friends and family.

Schumer and Apatow weren't the only celebs around, however, as Once star Glen Hansard was on hand to serenade the newlyweds and their lucky guests. Schumer did her best to join in on a round of "The Auld Triangle," but for the most part the Comedy Central star stuck to her pint of Guinness.

Sing along with celeb friends

Posted by Pamela Kavanagh on Friday, August 14, 2015

WATCH: LeBron James Steals the Spotlight in These Super NSFW 'Trainwreck' Bloopers

It was already a day the couple will never forget, but hopefully, the addition of some surprise celebs made it that much more fun!

WATCH: New Squad Goals! Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer Ride a Jet Ski!