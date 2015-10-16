When it comes to her self-deprecating sense of humor, nothing is off limits to Amy Schumer. The "Trainwreck" star often makes light of her failed relationships with men, her penchant for over indulging and, yes, her appearance.

But now the Emmy winner is coming clean about how she really feels about her body and, specifically, the challenge of dressing for her body type.

"It's an emotional thing," Amy told Maria Shriver in an interview for Today that aired on Oct. 16. "It's been a struggle for me my whole life, and especially just being in the entertainment industry. Standing on a stage in front of people, I can't perform my best or be confident if I'm not sure -- if I'm pulling at something [I'm wearing]. And sometimes I would just want to throw in the towel and be like, 'I'm not gonna go do standup tonight.'"

The comedienne adds that a meeting with stylist Leesa Evans on the set of "Trainwreck" helped her figure out how to dress for her body type, which in turn boosted her confidence in unimaginable ways.

"My sister and I, we both have always dressed badly," she says. "Leesa had given me this gift of showing me how to dress and feel good. And she didn't have to do this, she just did. She shopped for my sister also, and seeing my little sister wearing a little blazer and a shirt and looking just like a strong, beautiful woman, it was ... really moving for me."

The multi-hyphenate will, of course, tackle Hollywood standards of beauty in her upcoming HBO special, which airs on Oct. 17.

"I'm coming out like, 'OK, here's what's going on: No one's just naturally thin. Everyone's starving," Amy says in her interview with Today.

"[I want to] make everybody laugh and feel better, which is my goal across the board with everything," she adds.

Goal achieved, Amy Schumer!