LONDON (AP) -- A representative for Amy Winehouse says the singer has checked out of a treatment program in London following a week there.

Spokesman Chris Goodman said Thursday that the 27-year-old is now looking forward to touring Europe this summer and is "raring to go."

Goodman says Winehouse will continue to be seen as an outpatient at the Priory Clinic, which offers treatment for a range of psychiatric problems, as well as drug and alcohol addiction. He did not say why Winehouse was there.

Winehouse's breakthrough disc, 2006's "Back to Black," won her five Grammy Awards and helped her achieve worldwide stardom, but her music has been overshadowed by drug use and run-ins with the law.

Goodman said Winehouse was grateful for messages of support sent by fans since she entered the clinic.