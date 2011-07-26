Three days after her tragic death, Amy Winehouse was laid to rest in London Tuesday.

Kelly Osbourne and producer Mark Ronson were among the mourners who said their goodbyes to the late 27-year-old Grammy winner. According to the Associated Press, the service took place at Edgwarebury Cemetery in north London, and was expected to be followed by cremation and a family gathering at a local synagogue.

"It was sad of course, but it was a celebration of Amy's life, and the fact that she's finally at peace," a source told Us Weekly. "It's the first time in five years that her friends and family can know that."

An autopsy held Monday was "inconclusive" and failed to determine the cause of the singer's death.

The "Rehab" singer's heartbroken boyfriend, Reg Traviss, told The Sun he'd lost his "dear love."

"She has been full of life and so upbeat recently, exercising everyday and doing yoga. This terrible thing that happened is like an accident," Traviss added.

Winehouse is survived by her father, Mitch, mother, Janis and older brother, Alex. "Our family has been left bereft by the loss of Amy, a wonderful daughter, sister, niece. She leaves a gaping hole in our lives," they told Us in a statement after her death. "We are coming together to remember her and we would appreciate some privacy and space at this terrible time."

Mitch thanked fans for their outpouring of support in the wake of his daughter's untimely death. "Amy was all about one thing, and that was love," he said Monday. "Her whole life was devoted to her family and her friends and to you guys as well."

