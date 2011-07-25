The cause of Amy Winehouse's death will remain a mystery for at least a few more weeks.

An autopsy performed Monday at St. Pancras Mortuary in London did not establish a formal cause of death, Metropolitan Police tell Us Weekly in a statement. "We are awaiting the results of further toxicology tests," they add.

Further information regarding the 27-year-old singer's death is not expected for at least another two to four weeks. An inquest was opened at St. Pancras Coroner's Court Monday afternoon and was adjourned until October 26.

Sky News has reported her parents Mitch and Janis "formally identified" Winehouse's body Monday morning and that there "no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of Amy Winehouse."

A spokesperson for the Winehouse family told BBC News that they are hoping to hold their daughter's funeral as soon as possible, but the post-mortem and police investigation have "made it impossible" to set a date.

Early Monday morning, Mitch and Janis Winehouse joined their daughter's boyfriend, Reg Traviss, to meet with mourner's outside the singer's Camden Square home in London.

"I can't tell you what this means to us. It really is making this a lot easier for us," Mitch said. "We're devastated and I'm speechless, but thanks for coming."

