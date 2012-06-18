NEW YORK (AP) -- Amy Winehouse's father says he has a hard time enjoying her breakthrough "Back to Black" album because its songs are about her ex-husband.

Mitch Winehouse blames Blake Fielder-Civil for leading his late daughter into drug abuse. He details her long decline in a new memoir, "Amy, My Daughter." His views on her ex-husband have been stated before and are well known.

Amy Winehouse died of accidental alcohol poisoning in July. The Grammy Award-winning English singer's "Back to Black" disc sold more than 20 million copies worldwide.

Her father's memoir is scheduled to come out June 26. The Associated Press bought a copy Monday.

Mitch Winehouse says his daughter stopped taking drugs three years before she died but he worried about her drinking.