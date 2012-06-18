Amy Winehouse's dad details cycle of addiction
NEW YORK (AP) -- Amy Winehouse's father says he has a hard time enjoying her breakthrough "Back to Black" album because its songs are about her ex-husband.
Mitch Winehouse blames Blake Fielder-Civil for leading his late daughter into drug abuse. He details her long decline in a new memoir, "Amy, My Daughter." His views on her ex-husband have been stated before and are well known.
Amy Winehouse died of accidental alcohol poisoning in July. The Grammy Award-winning English singer's "Back to Black" disc sold more than 20 million copies worldwide.
Her father's memoir is scheduled to come out June 26. The Associated Press bought a copy Monday.
Mitch Winehouse says his daughter stopped taking drugs three years before she died but he worried about her drinking.
