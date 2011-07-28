Dr. Drew Pinsky told KROQ L.A. radio hosts Kevin Ryder and Gene "Bean" Baxter that Amy Winehouse called him seeking possible treatment for addiction in her last days.

"Believe it or not she was trying to contact me," said Dr. Drew, explaining that he wasn't aware of her attempts at getting in touch with him until after her death. "We could have maybe gotten her over here to someplace really good."

When asked if Amy's tragic passing could serve as a warning to addicts, Dr. Drew was pessimistic that the point would get across, saying, "That's the craziness of addiction - the denial of addiction and the stinking thinking of addiction serves addiction nearly always."

Dr. Drew went on to offer a positive note, telling the morning DJs that he had heard that Brooke Mueller was using Amy's death as a motivating factor in her sobriety.

