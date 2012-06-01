Ten months after Amy Winehouse's death, the late singer's family has taken one more step in saying goodbye.

Reuters reports that the singer's parents have listed the Camden, North West London property she called home at the time of her July 2011 death at age 27.

"The Winehouses have decided to put the house on the market, with great regret," a family spokesman said of the three bedroom villa home, the outside of which has been turned into a makeshift shrine with candles, flowers and other mementos left by fans stopping by to remember the late "Back to Black" singer.

Though the home -- marked with a $4.2 million pricetag -- was originally intended to become the headquarters for the Amy Winehouse Foundation, the family later deemed the move to be impractical.

"Amy loved that house but none of the family felt it appropriate that they should live in it and it was not practical to keep it empty while paying the costs of its upkeep," the family spokesman continued.

Winehouse was found dead at the property July 23 with a blood alcohol level that was 4.5 times over the legal drunk-driving limit.

