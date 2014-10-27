Leslie Knope had dinner with Uncle Jesse, but was it a date?

Amy Poehler revealed on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show that after her split from husband Will Arnett, she did go out with "Full House" hottie John Stamos. Admitting that being newly single led to lots of outings where she was uncertain as to whether she was on a actual dates, she disclosed that she went to "a restaurant" with Stamos.

'I was at a restaurant [with Stamos], we were having dinner and I was like, 'Oh, maybe this is a date,' but I didn't know,' Poehler recalled. 'Handsome men are really something else.'

Stern points out that all signs show it was a date, seeing as the actors shared a meal and Stamos asked her out. 'I've been on a date with him,' Stern joked. 'He's very sexual.' However, after dinner the 51-year-old heartthrob did not ask Poehler to go back to her place.

This possible date occurred after the 43-year-old comedian shot They Came Together with Stamos. Only separated at the time (she and Arnett later divorced), Poehler said she wore a "Leslie Knope shirt" to dinner. 'I wasn't foxed up,' she recalled.

So, does she regret not getting it on with the sexy star? 'Well, I think everything ended up the way it was supposed to end up,' she said, hesitating for a moment.

Poehler is now dating The League's Nick Kroll, and when asked if she plans to move in with her boyfriend, the mother-of-two insisted that Stern 'slow down,' adding that she loves living alone. 'I don't know if I want to live with anyone again,' she disclosed. 'It's not so bad to not spend every minute together.'