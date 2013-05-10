And in today's news -- Hollywood descends on Atlanta! Filming has begun on the sequel to Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Will Ferrell's hugely successful comedy about a dimwit news reader and his crew of misfit colleagues. Joining Ferrell in Georgia are Anchorman vets Christina Applegate, Steve Carell, Paul Rudd, and David Koechner. But it's the huge list of A-listers who've signed up for cameos in Anchorman: The Legend Continues that's making this follow-up one of the most anticipated movies of 2013.

Harrison Ford, Liam Neeson, Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Jim Carrey, Sasha Baron Cohen, Kirsten Dunst, Nicole Kidman, and John C. Reilly have all been spotted in Atlanta in recent weeks filming their scenes. Even Kanye West has turned up for a cameo.

Judging from the pictures captured on set, many of the guest stars have a role in what looks to be an epic, weapon-filled battle that calls to mind the first Anchorman film's memorable West Side Story-inspired rumble. In one shot, Poehler and Fey are pummeling Cohen with crowbars.

The fight, which includes a man dressed up in a minotaur costume, just may top the memorable brawl from the first movie, in fact.

Another surreal moment: Dunst wearing a Greek goddess gown and winged headdress.

And one more: Reilly, inexplicably dressed in a Civil War uniform, stands near a sword-wielding Neeson.

Anchorman: The Legend Continues is slated for release December 2013.

