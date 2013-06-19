News team, assemble! The first trailer for the much-anticipated Anchorman sequel, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, has arrived -- and this time it's taking place in the '80s rather than the '70s.

Will Ferrell is back as Ron Burgundy, along with Steve Carell, Paul Rudd, Vince Vaughn, Christina Applegate, Fred Willard and Chris Parnell, and they're working on a new 24-hour news channel.

"I'm gonna do the thing that God put Ron Burgundy on this earth to do: have salon-quality hair and read the news," Ron says.

The original cast is also joined by newcomers Kristen Wiig, James Marsden and Meagan Good. Marsden plays Ron's new competition, while Wiig stars as the love interest to Carell's character, Brick Tamland.

"I like the parts of your face that are covered with skin," Wigg's character tells Brick.

In the trailer, Ron also flirts with his new African-American co-anchor crush, played by Meagan Good. "Is that your foot between my legs?" Ron asks over dinner. "Oh, it was my hand."

Anchorman 2 is set to hit theaters in December. Watch the trailer above and tell Us: Are you excited to see it?

