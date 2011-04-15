Anderson Cooper is most famous for reporting on breaking national and world news. However, last night he took to Twitter to share some rather weird news.

Cooper tweeted, "Just got home, found drunk guy peeing on my bldg front door. He asked for my pic. Instead I took his. Am tempted to tweet it out. Annoying!"

So far Cooper has not released the photo, but his many Twitter followers are eager to see who the culprit is. After all, Cooper is the king of keeping people honest.