Anderson Cooper: 'I'm Gay'

Gay Pride Month just wrapped up in June, but Anderson Cooper made a big, long-anticipated announcement on Monday: In what has long been an open secret, the award-winning CNN journalist and talk show host, 45, came out as gay in an open letter to political blogger Andrew Sullivan.

"The fact is, I'm gay, always have been, always will be, and I couldn't be any more happy, comfortable with myself, and proud," Cooper writes to Sullivan, as excerpted on the Daily Beast.

Longtime friends with Cooper, Sullivan (who is also gay), had reached out to the Anderson Cooper 360 host about an emerging trend about "gay people in public life who come out in a much more restrained and matter-of-fact way than in the past."

Although many in New York and nationwide have known about his sexuality for years, Cooper he has never publicly commented on it until he responded in a lengthy letter to Sullivan.

