NEW YORK (AP) -- CNN's Anderson Cooper came out in a letter online, saying "the fact is, I'm gay."

Cooper said Monday in a note to the Daily Beast's Andrew Sullivan that he had kept his sexual orientation private for personal and professional reasons, but came to think that remaining silent had given some people an impression that he was ashamed.

He said he couldn't be any more happy and comfortable with himself.

Cooper, the son of Gloria Vanderbilt, had long been the subject of rumors about his sexual orientation. He said that in a perfect world, it wouldn't be anyone's business, but that there is value in "standing up and being counted."