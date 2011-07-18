Forget where's Casey -- where's Anderson?

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper posted a picture to Twitter page Monday in which he's shirtless and covered in mud, sans his bold blue eyes.

"I'm off for a few days," the 44-year-old journalist wrote to his 1.4 million followers. "From this photo can you guess where in the world I am? Exact location?"

"If you're a world traveler the picture I just tweeted out should be enough of a clue for my exact location."

When one Twitter user opined the wiry newsman was getting the mud treatment at a spa, Anderson responded, "Not a spa. I don't like spas ... Not the dead sea, nowhere near it."

Cooper's new syndicated talk show premieres this fall.

