Pamela Anderson is reportedly set to star in the relaunched U.K. version of Celebrity Big Brother.

The former Baywatch bombshell is said to have been recruited to join the newest series of the reality show, which is undergoing a makeover after switching TV networks in Britain.

Anderson tells Britain's Daily Star, "I am very excited about the show. I will just be myself and have fun with the contestants in the house."

The actress is no stranger to the hugely successful franchise - she has previously appeared on both the Australian and Indian versions.

Former boxing champ Mike Tyson recently denied reports he will appear on Celebrity Big Brother, which sees a group of famous faces holed up in a house and forced to live together with no way of contacting the outside world.