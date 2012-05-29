NEW YORK (AP) -- Andie MacDowell will be a pioneer for the Hallmark Channel, starring in the network's first prime-time series.

Hallmark said Wednesday that MacDowell will portray municipal court Judge Olivia Lockhart in "Cedar Grove." It will start with a two-hour movie airing later this year and continue with a 13-episode series early in 2013.

The new series is based on books by author Debbie Macomber. Movie adaptations of Macomber's books have been among the top-rated programs that Hallmark has shown over the past three years.

MacDowell's movie credits include "sex, lies and videotape," "Groundhog Day" and "Four Weddings and a Funeral."