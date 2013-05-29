NEW YORK (AP) - Andre 3000's mother died in her sleep early Tuesday at her Georgia home, a representative for the rapper at the firm Sunshine Sachs said Wednesday. Sharon Benjamin-Hodo was 58.

She died in Rex, Ga. No other details were provided.

Benjamin-Hodo was the founder of the Starlight Camp, a program that supports underprivileged children. It is part of the New Morning Light Missionary Baptist Church in Conley, Ga. She is survived by her husband, Robert Hodo, who is the church's pastor.

Andre 3000 was born Andre Lauren Benjamin. He turned 38 on Monday.

He is one-half of the Grammy-winning hip-hop duo OutKast and has appeared in several films. He will play Jimi Hendrix in the biopic "All Is by My Side," due out this year.

