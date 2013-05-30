Andre "3000" Benjamin's mother passed away in her sleep on Tuesday, May 28, just one day after the hip-hop star's 38th birthday. The Outkast rapper's fans and famous friends in the music community came forward with an outpouring of love and support on Twitter immediately following the news of Sharon Benjamin-Hodo's death.

"Prayers for Andre 3000," Russell Simmons tweeted one day later.

PHOTOS: Stars gone too soon

"My condolences go out to Dre, and the entire Benjamin-Hodo family," Jermaine Dupri wrote.

According to The Associated Press, Benjamin-Hodo passed away in her sleep at her home in Rex, Ga. at the age of 58. No other details were provided.

Benjamin's mother, affectionately known as "Ma Benjamin, Ms. B, and Nana," was considered a crucial part of launching Outkast into the music scene in the early 90s (Benjamin is one-half of the fun-loving rap duo, along with Antwan "Big Boi" Patton), serving as their manager early on.

PHOTOS: Celebrity health scares

A spokesperson for the family confirmed to Billboard that in lieu of flowers, the family is asking for support for The Starlight Camp foundation, Benjamin-Hodo's program for underprivileged children, instead.

Benjamin-Hodo is survived by her husband, Robert Hodo, a pastor at the New Morning Light Missionary Baptist Church in Conley, Ga.

PHOTOS: 90s stars then and now

Benjamin -- who paid tribute to his mother in the 2003 track "She's Alive" -- will next play Jimi Hendrix in the biopic All Is by My Side, set to be released later this year.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Andre 3000's Mother Dies One Day After Outkast Rapper's Birthday