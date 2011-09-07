NEW YORK (AP) -- NBC News' Andrea Mitchell says she has breast cancer but says it hasn't spread and calls her prognosis "terrific."

Mitchell made the announcement Wednesday during her MSNBC show, "Andrea Mitchell Reports." She says the cancer was discovered during an annual screening "just a short time ago." Counting herself among the one in eight women in the U.S. who have breast cancer, she said hers was caught in the early stage and noted she was already back at work.

Mitchell reminded women that screening for breast cancer is important. She said she's looking at this experience "as another of life's lessons."

Besides hosting her show, she is NBC News' chief foreign affairs correspondent.