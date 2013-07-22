NEW YORK (AP) — This memoir may need to be rated.

Andrew "Dice" Clay has a deal with Touchstone for a memoir titled — you've been warned — "The Filthy Truth." Touchstone, a Simon & Schuster imprint, announced Monday that his book is scheduled for May. "The Filthy Truth" will be co-authored by David Ritz, who has assisted on books by Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles and many others.

For years, the foul-mouthed comic had been struggling, widely criticized for his remarks about women and gays. He has been banned from MTV since reciting "adult nursery rhymes" during the music channel's awards show in 1989.

But the 55-year-old Clay has been on a comeback lately and is appearing in Woody Allen's new movie, "Blue Jasmine." It opens Friday.