USMagazine -- It's a girl for "Bachelor" alumnus Andrew Firestone!

The 35-year-old businessman, who wed actress-model Ivana Bozilovic in July 2008, welcomed his second child at 7:55 a.m. on Friday.

Named Anja Jasmine, the newborn weighed in at 8 pounds, 4 ounces.

"Ivana and I are so excited to welcome Anja to the family," Firestone tells UsMagazine.com exclusively.

As for Firestone's 2-year-old son, Brooks? "He's ready to start being a big brother!"

