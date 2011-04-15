Former 'Bachelor' Contestant Andrew Firestone Welcomes a Baby Girl
USMagazine -- It's a girl for "Bachelor" alumnus Andrew Firestone!
The 35-year-old businessman, who wed actress-model Ivana Bozilovic in July 2008, welcomed his second child at 7:55 a.m. on Friday.
Named Anja Jasmine, the newborn weighed in at 8 pounds, 4 ounces.
"Ivana and I are so excited to welcome Anja to the family," Firestone tells UsMagazine.com exclusively.
As for Firestone's 2-year-old son, Brooks? "He's ready to start being a big brother!"
