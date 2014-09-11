Andrew Garfield isn't keeping quiet about his feelings toward the celebrity nude photo-hacking scandal that leaked private images of Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton and Kirsten Dunst (to name a few).

In fact, he finds it to be "disgusting."

"It's this violent, abusive violation of womanhood--of divine womanhood," "The Amazing Spider-Man" actor, who's currently dating Emma Stone, told The Daily Beast. "It's violent, and it's misogynistic, and it's revolting, and it's another example of what this distance has enabled us to do—it's enabled us to be disassociated from each other."

He doesn't stop there. "It's disgusting. 'I have a right to your naked body or images that you've sent to your husband, or lover.' It's disgusting," Garfield, 31, touts. "There's enough awful s--t coming from it that hopefully we'll get to the point of, 'OK, wait a second.' What's scary is that we haven't reached that point yet, and there hasn't been a referendum put on it. The internet is the new Wild West. There's a guy now taking these pictures and putting them up in an art gallery. What f--king right does he have to do that? It's absolutely revolting."

XVALA did plan to showcase the images at the Cory Allen Contemporary Art in St. Petersburg, Fla., but decided against it. The artist will instead feature life-size images of people willingly posing nude for an art exhibit.

The FBI has also gotten involved in locating the hackers who leaked these photos and are "aware of the allegations concerning computer intrusions and the unlawful release of material involving high profile individuals, and is addressing the matter."