Andrew Garfield's chief reason for taking on the titular role in The Amazing Spider-Man? "He saved my life," the 27-year-old actor revealed at Comic-Con in San Diego, Calif. Friday. "I needed Spider-Man in my life as a kid and he gave me hope. He was living mine and every skinny boy's fantasy."

Appearing on stage with costar (and real-life girlfriend) Emma Stone, the unassuming Brit said he hopes his performance lives up fans' expectations.

"I'm approaching this like it's Shakespeare or modern myths," Garfield said. "We still want to see these stories, we still want to see these characters. It's another chapter in a comic book story that means so much to so many people."

Stone, 22, plays Garfield's onscreen love interest Gwen Stacy. "I can't play a character without making it my own a little bit," she said. "So hopefully it's all right that I'm playing her."

The Amazing Spider-Man arrives in theaters July 3, 2012.

