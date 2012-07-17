Millions of viewers nationwide were stunned when Brad Womack proposed to Emily Maynard only to dump her months later after their stint on ABC's The Bachelor. Among those viewers? None other than The Amazing Spider-Man's Andrew Garfield!

Speaking to Total Film, the 28-year-old actor -- currently dating his Spider-Man costar Emma Stone -- admits that the ABC series is his guiltiest TV pleasure. Preferring to watch TV rather than read during his downtime, Garfield can't help but indulge in reality TV -- especially when he needs to decompress after a long day at work.

"When I'm working on something very intense -- like [Spider-Man] was very intense to work on, believe it or not, and I'm doing a play at the moment which is very, very intense -- whenever I'm not on stage I wanna watch reality television."

"I wanna watch, like, The Voice or The Bachelor," he tells Total Film unabashedly. "Don't be surprised by that -- it's the greatest show on TV!"

Another show on Garfield's must list: Lena Dunham's HBO hit Girls. "I really enjoy Girls. [Lena Dunham]’s genius! She directed it, and acts in it . . . she's genius," the actor gushed. "She's unbelievable, she's sickening. God damn her! She's brilliant, so I think I'm going to get into that show."

Garfield's desire for fluffier fare also extends to his taste in movies, he explains to Total Film. "I love stupid movies. I love stupid everything really, I need a lot of stupidity in my life," he admits. "For some reason I work on very austere, serious stuff, but stupid stuff is my favorite."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Andrew Garfield: The Bachelor Is "the Greatest Show on TV"