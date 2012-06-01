Award-winning actor and "Girls" star Andrew Rannells has confirmed he is gay.

RELATED: Countdown: Most Powerful Gay Celebrities

The singer/actor, who scooped a Tony Award nomination for "The Book of Mormon," came out as homosexual while chatting candidly with Vulture about his role as a newly 'outed' gay men in hit TV comedy "Girls."

RELATED: 'Big Bang Theory' Star Jim Parsons is Gay

In the sitcom, Rannells' character Elijah devastates an ex-girlfriend by informing her he is gay -- but he admits the plotline doesn't reflect his own experience of coming out.

He says, "I am gay in real life, so I definitely get it. But it's not my story -- I wasn't closeted for any amount of time. I never had a girlfriend who I had that experience with."

RELATED: Stars React to President Obama's Support of Same-Sex Marriage

"Coming out can be super, super complicated, especially when it comes to families and friends -- and if you already have a girlfriend, what does that mean for her? I hope that changes over time, but coming out is very personal and everybody obviously has to do it in their own time."