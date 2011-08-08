Andy Cohen is definitely not one to keep things bottled up, so it should come as no surprise that the Bravo executive and host is finally ready to commit his life story to paper.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, publisher Henry Holt threw down a low seven-figure advance for the as yet untitled memoir, which will be released next summer.

The book is set to include recollections of Cohen's closeted adolescence in suburban St. Louis, his pre-Bravo work at NBC and CBS, and meditations on "how such pop culture classics as 'The Brady Bunch' and 'Donnie and Marie' inspired his career and helped him navigate his life."

The target audience? A source close to the negotiations believes it to be "housewives who think Andy is their gay best friend."

So, does that include the "RHoNY" crew, or no?

