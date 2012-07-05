Two days after legendary TV actor Andy Griffith passed away at the age of 86, the actor's cause of death has been revealed to be a heart attack.

According to the Andy Griffith Show star's death certificate, filed Thursday in North Carolina's Dare County vital records office, Griffith suffered the attack 24 hours before his early morning July 3 passing.

The certificate also confirms that Griffith battled coronary artery disease and hypertension, among other illnesses, in the time prior to his death.

Also a comedian, director, producer and singer, Griffith left behind his third wife, Cindi Knight, whom he wed in 1983.

"Andy was a person of in­cred­ibly strong Christian faith and was prepared for the day he would be called Home to his Lord," Cindi said in a statement after her husband's passing. "He is the love of my life, my constant companion, my partner, and my best friend. I cannot imagine life without Andy, but I take comfort and strength in God's Grace and in the knowledge that Andy is at peace and with God."

