RIP Andy Griffith.

The Andy Griffith Show and Matlock star was remembered by Hollywood stars young and old on Tuesday shortly after news broke of his death at age 86.

The actor's most iconic role was as Andy Taylor on The Andy Griffith Show -- and Ron Howard starred as his son, Opie, on the show.

"Andy Griffith: His pursuit of excellence and the joy he took in creating served generations and shaped my life," actor-turned-director Howard, 58, wrote on Twitter. "I'm forever grateful RIP Andy."

Howard's Happy Days co-star, Henry Winkler, 66, also tweeted, "RIP the forever in our memory Andy Griffith."

Griffith died at his home in Manteo, N.C. Tuesday morning. He is survived by his third wife, Cindi Griffith, whom he wed in 1983.

"Andy was a person of in­cred­ibly strong Christian faith and was prepared for the day he would be called Home to his Lord," Cindi said in a statement via CNN. "He is the love of my life, my constant companion, my partner, and my best friend. I cannot imagine life without Andy, but I take comfort and strength in God's Grace and in the knowledge that Andy is at peace and with God."

Read more condolences and memories from Hollywood stars below.

Larry King: "Sad to hear news of Andy Griffith's death. He was a terrific actor, a great comedian, an endearing person. He lived a long and fruitful life."

Documentarian Morgan Spurlock: "RIP Andy Griffith, one of our most underrated actors, watch him as Lonesome Rhodes in A Face in the Crowd, my favorite movie."

Ralph Macchio: "Take a moment and whistle 'The Andy Griffith Show' theme today - finger snap optional - RIP Andy Griffith"

Denise Richards: "We lost a legend...RIP Andy Griffith"

Actress and reality star Tia Mowry: "RIP Andy Griffith. I grew up to you and you kept me entertained."

Singer Hillary Scott: "Heaven gained a talented man today. Mr. Andy Griffith, thanks for giving me amazing memories with my family growing up watching your show!"

American Idol's Phillip Phillips: "Can't believe Andy Griffith passed away today. Loved his show. Prayers go out to the family. Use to watch it all the time with my papa."

Fellow Idol alum Scotty McCreery: "RIP Andy Griffith.. We lost a legend today that provided me and my family some great quality time around the TV filled with some good laughs"

Comedienne Niecy Nash: "Thanks for the laughter."

Alyssa Milano: "Rest in peace, Andy Griffith."

American Idol's Paul McDonald: "RIP Andy Griffith...one of North Carolina's finest."

Modern Family's Sarah Hyland: "What? What? What? No!"

