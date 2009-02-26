VENICE, Italy (AP) -- Director Ang Lee, who twice won the Venice Film Festival's prestigious Golden Lion award, will head its jury this year.

The Taiwanese-born director won the award in 2007 for "Lust, Caution," and in 2005 for "Brokeback Mountain," for which he also won a best directing Oscar.

The festival made the announcement Friday. Last year's jury was headed by German film director Wim Wenders.

This year's film festival will be held Sept. 2-12.