Entertainment Tonight.After Brad Pitt and his relatives generously donated $1 million to a new pediatric cancer center in the actor's hometown of Springfield, Missouri just days ago, the Jolie-Pitt foundation has just given $1 million to aid refugees. Read on for details ...

People.com reports that Angelina, who is a Goodwill Ambassador for the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), and her partner Brad have donated the money through their foundation to help displaced people living in Pakistan.

UN Refugee Agency head António Guterres thanked the Jolie-Pitt foundation for the donation, People reports. Guterres said the situation in Pakistan, where 2 million people are displaced, is "the most challenging humanitarian crisis of the past decade."

Angelina, along with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, will celebrate World Refugee Day Thursday in Washington D.C., says the Web site.

