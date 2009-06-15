Angelina Jolie appears in a brand new PSA.

The 30-second clip features the actress and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, 34, speaking about refugees. She'll also sit down with Anderson Cooper Thursday to discuss the same topic.

"Please dont turn away. Refugees are the most vulnerable people on earth. Every day, they are fighting to survive," she says. "They deserve our respect. Please do not forget them. Remember them on this day. World Refugee Day."