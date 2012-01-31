When it comes to wowing on the red carpet, Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston stick with playing the classics: chic black dresses.

At the 2012 Directors Guild of America Awards in Hollywood Saturday, Aniston, 42, stepped out with her beau Justin Theroux while clad in a sparkling strapless Dolce & Gabbana beaded mini, strappy Celine shoes and accessorized her look with a Salvatore Ferragamo croc purse and Fred Leighton jewelry.

The next evening in Los Angeles, Jolie, 36, rocked a Jenny Packham black liquid metallic draped front gown from the designer's Autumn/Winter 2011 collection at the 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards. With her partner Brad Pitt at her side, the In the Land of Blood and Honey producer/director teamed her look with a House of Lavande bracelet and earrings, a Platt Boutique ring, Gucci shoes and a Louis Vuitton bag.

Tell Us: Whose black dress do you like more?

