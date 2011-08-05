World War Zzzzzz...

So much for jolly old England. A source tells the new issue of Us Weekly that Angelina Jolie is so unhappy with Brad Pitt's endless days shooting "World War Z" in the U.K. that she's seriously considering leaving the country until he finishes the film.

"She's not pleased being at home while he's on set," the source says. "These are the longest hours he's spent on a set in a while, so it's just her and the kids with not much to do."

Although the 36-year-old mother of six has been out and about with her brood, it remains to be seen whether she will stick it out in Britain, or head back to the states.