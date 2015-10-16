In "By the Sea," Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt play a couple trying to rescue their marriage. And while Angelina cautions that the story, which she also directed, is "not autobiographical," the idea of marital discontent isn't foreign to her.

"Brad and I have our issues, but if the characters were even remotely close to our problems we couldn't have made the film," she says in Vogue's latest cover story (via the Daily Mail).

"As artists we wanted something that took us out of our comfort zones. Just being raw actors. It's not the safest idea. But life is short."

The magazine also delves into Angelina's decision to have her ovaries, fallopian tubes and breasts removed after testing positive for a gene that predisposed her to cancer -- an experience she later opened up about in an op-ed for the New York Times.

"I wish my mom had been able to make those choices," says the mother of six, whose own mother, Marcheline Bertrand, died in 2007 after ovarian and breast cancer ravaged her body.

"They are not easy surgeries. The ovaries are an easy surgery, but the hormone changes -- interesting," she says. "'We did joke that I had my Monday edit. Tuesday surgery. Wednesday go into menopause. Thursday come back to edit, a little funky with my steps."

Though challenging, the surgeries turned out not to be roadblocks to Angelina's happiness. She even sees a silver lining now that she's successfully recovered from them.

"I feel grounded as a woman. I know others do too," she says. "Both of the women in my family, my mother and my grandmother started dying in their 40s. I'm 40. I can't wait to hit 50 and know I made it."

Along with Angie's story, the November issue of Vogue features Annie Leibovitz-shot photos of the actress playing on a beach with all six of her children.

