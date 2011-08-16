All aboard the Jolie-Pitt Express!

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt gave their brood a little taste of life on the rails. On Tuesday, the Jolie-Pitts traveled -- along with the cast and crew of Pitt's film World War Z -- from London to Glasgow, Scotland. The entire luxe train was chartered by the company producing the film.

A source tells Us Weekly the toys from Jolie's shopping spree at The Toy Station Monday -- including sticker kits, tattoo transfers, cowboy guns and Play-doh -- were to keep the kids entertained during Tuesday's trek.

Maddox, 10, Pax, 7, Zahara, 6, Shiloh, 5, and 3-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox are no strangers to world travel. Their 36-year-old mom told the Financial Times of her nomadic bunch: "Home is wherever we are."

So does the famous family ever feel rootless? "Yes, but happily," Jolie said. "I'm very bad at staying in one place. I'm also bad at sitting still... There's so much to explore in the world... So I love travel. If you can travel I think it's the best way to raise kids."

