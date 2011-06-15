Brange is back in Europe!

RELATED: Check out the photos here

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and their brood of six will be spending June in Malta as he films zombie flick World War Z. Pitt, 47, and Jolie, 36, have rented a palatial $11 million mansion in Qrendi, Malta, just five minutes from the ocean, and plan to live it up with their kids before the movie starts rolling.

But on Tuesday night, the couple soaked up some adult time with dinner at Trattoria Da Pippo in the nearby town of Valetta.

Leaving Shiloh and the gang behind, the twosome met up with ten other friends and colleagues for a sumptuous Maltese meal.

Explains a local insider: "It's a lunchtime restaurant, so it was opened especially for them. Brad wanted a dinner for some of the people working on the film. It was an intimate setting."

As ever, Pitt was "a gentleman" with his love of six years. "He held the door, and pulled out her seat," the insider says, adding that the sat next to each other.

On the menu for the feast? Antipasto of parma ham, salami, Maltese sausage and maltese goat cheese, mussels, pasta with clams, sea urchins and (more!) Maltese sausage, veal with parma ham and sage, plus king prawns and fried calamari.

"They looked relaxed and enjoyed the evening," the source says.

Toward the end of the meal, they were joined by Franco Debono, a local politician, for a quick chat. "I love Malta!" Pitt raved to Debono. "Glad to be here."

PHOTOS: Angelina's parallel life with one screen legend

(The stars posed for a phone pic with Debono, second to left, a staffer, and restaurant owner Francis Cutajar, far right.)

Adds a second onlooker of the couple: "They are very nice people, very quiet, they were relaxed and enjoyed their evening."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Get the scoop on these celebs' secret super abilities

The perfect gifts to get any dad

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Brangelina's PDA-packed years on the French Riviera

PHOTOS: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt turns 5 in style!

PHOTOS: See Angelina's transformation -- from goth wild child to glam earth goddess!A