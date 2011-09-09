It takes a village to raise a child, or in Brangelina's case, a circus!

A source tells Us Weekly that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been keeping their brood entertained by hiring children's entertainers to come to their house in London's Richmond neighborhood.

"The company is Amanda's Action Kids," says the source, adding that it's also a favorite of the Beckham family. "[Founder Amanda Frolich] has her own album which she uses at parties and classes in West London."

Maddox, 10, Pax, 7, Zahara, 6, Shiloh, 5, and 3-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox stay entertained with games, face painting and lots of educational toys. "The kids laughed and screamed all day," says a source. "They were exhausted by the time the troupe left!"

