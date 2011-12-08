Angelina Jolie: Brad Pitt Is 'Really the Only Person I Talk To'
Angelina Jolie isn't really a girl's girl.
In an interview with the January issue of Marie Claire, the mom of six opens up about her lack of female friends.
"It was nice for me to play with other girls; I don't really have girlfriends in movies, if you've noticed," the 36-year-old actress says.
"Well, I have a few girlfriends. I just ... I stay at home a lot," Brad Pitt's longtime love explains. "I don't do a lot with them, and I'm very homebound."
Jolie tells Marie Claire that she does have one trusted confidant. "I talk to my family," she says. "I talk to Brad ... But I don't know, I don't have a lot of friend I talk to. He really is the only person I talk to."
One thing Pitt, 47, reportedly wants talk to Jolie about? Her pin-thin frame. "He's worried about her and has made her see a zillion doctors, but they keep telling her she's fine," a source tells the new Us Weekly, on stands Friday.