Nobody gives a gift quite like Angelina Jolie.

The In the Land of Blood and Honey director, 36, purchased a waterfall in California for longtime love Brad Pitt, according to The Daily Mail. The grand gesture served as both Pitt's 48th birthday and Christmas presents.

Pitt, who has six children with Jolie, is planning to build a house over the waterfall inspired by his favorite American architect, Frank Lloyd Wright.

"Brad has dreamed of a home with the sound of a waterfall cascading under the house," a source tells the site. "He wants to pull all aspects of nature, light, glass and varying levels into the concept."

Jolie's gift couldn't have come at a better time, given that Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi recently bought the couple's former Malibu abode.

"Angelina wanted to get him something incredibly special and, because she knows how much he loves architecture, she thought this would be perfect," a source tells The Daily Mail. "This is the present to top all presents."

The home will reportedly be similar to Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater, which was completed in 1939 in Pennsylvania on a similar piece of land. Jolie and Pitt first visited the iconic house in 2006.

