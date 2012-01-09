Zahara Jolie-Pitt is well on her way to becoming one of the best-dressed kids in Hollywood.

Prior to her daughter's 7th birthday, Angelina Jolie spent Sunday morning shopping for clothes at Westfield Fashion Square in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

The In the Land of Blood and Honey director, 36, "bought really cute girly stuff in bright colors" from Justice, a fellow shopper tells Us Weekly exclusively. "Little peasant tops, sweaters and tights."

As word spread that the Academy Award winner was browsing the racks, "she picked out a bunch of stuff and left very quickly. Once people noticed her, everyone was staring and running to see her, so she left with a bodyguard. She had several bags of birthday gifts for her daughter."

When Us caught up with Jolie a day earlier at the Palm Springs Film Festival Gala, the actress said Zahara's birthday party will celebrate "her culture and heritage."

"She's an African American girl, so we make sure that's a part of anything she does," Jolie explained. "So that will be a part of her day."

Jolie adopted Zahara from Ethiopia in July 2005. She and partner Brad Pitt, 48, are also parents to Maddox, 10, Pax, 8, Shiloh, 5, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 3.

