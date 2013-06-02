Angelina Jolie stuns on first post-mastectomy red carpet

By Us Weekly

Angelina Jolie's return to the red carpet was well worth the wait. Joining fiance Brad Pitt at the London premiere of his film "World War Z" on Sunday, June 2, the "Maleficent" actress, 37, nearly stole the spotlight from her beau. The event marked her first public appearance since she revealed on May 14 that she had undergone a preventive double mastectomy earlier this year.

Jolie looked healthy and radiant in a chic, floor-length black gown with sheer cutouts that exposed her toned stomach. She smiled demurely as she posed with her longtime love, who dressed in head-to-toe black.

"I feel wonderful!" Jolie told Us Weekly at the premiere, held in Leicester Square at the Empire Cinema. "It's Brad's night." Added Pitt, 49: "It's incredible to be here in London. We love it here."

Jolie has kept a low profile since revealing her mastectomy in an essay for the New York Times last month. Writing about her decision to undergo the procedure, she said she wanted to "be proactive" and "minimize [her] risk" of breast cancer after learning that she carries the BRCA1 gene mutation.

Noting that she was "happy" with her decision, Jolie explained that her chances of developing the disease had decreased from 87 percent to 5 percent. "I can tell my children that they don't need to fear they will lose me to breast cancer," she wrote.

Following her double mastectomy, the mom of six had breast reconstruction surgery using implants. "There have been many advances in this procedure in the last few years, and the results can be beautiful," she explained in her Times op-ed.

"I do not feel any less of a woman," she added. "I feel empowered that I made a strong choice that in no way diminishes my femininity."

